Convergence Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.49. 813,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.