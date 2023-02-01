Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock traded down $4.69 on Wednesday, hitting $506.45. 230,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
