Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,877 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.83. 860,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,331. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $96.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

