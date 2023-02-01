Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,132,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

