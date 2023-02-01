Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $506.90. 190,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,342. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average of $501.52. The firm has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

