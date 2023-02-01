Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $15,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,086 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Cigna by 451.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 38.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after acquiring an additional 208,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $44,063,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $315.88. 167,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,738. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $213.16 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

