Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,058 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 2.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $28,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $6.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.41. 479,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total transaction of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

