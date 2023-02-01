Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.54. 588,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

