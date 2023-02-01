Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.91

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 865690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Copart Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $893.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

