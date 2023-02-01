Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.91

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.91 and last traded at $67.88, with a volume of 865690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.
Copart Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Copart by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
