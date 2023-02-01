Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-129 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.42 million. Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLB shares. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.58.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The stock had a trading volume of 555,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.97. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $212,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

