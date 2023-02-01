Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Core Laboratories updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.19 EPS.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 555,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 2.59. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after buying an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after buying an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 647,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 105,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

