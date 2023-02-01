Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Corning Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning
About Corning
Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.
