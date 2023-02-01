Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion. Corning also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.35-0.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

About Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,666,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $135,347,000 after purchasing an additional 656,886 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,778,000 after purchasing an additional 586,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,441,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

