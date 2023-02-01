Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.70-$2.90 EPS.

Corteva Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.48. 4,090,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. Corteva has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corteva by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Corteva by 26.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $201,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

