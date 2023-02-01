Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.10 billion-$18.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.49 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Barclays raised their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55. Corteva has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Corteva by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 222,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

