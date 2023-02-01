Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,306 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108,661 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $506.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,342. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $224.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.52.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,621. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

