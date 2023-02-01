Cowen Cuts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $136.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $158.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $4,148,786. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

