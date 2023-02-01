Credit Suisse Group Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Neutral

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ReNew Energy Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.