Credit Suisse Group Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Neutral

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $8.97.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
