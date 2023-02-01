Critical Analysis: Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) versus Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands 44.57% -21.73% -4.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and Las Vegas Sands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 10.41 $21.66 million N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.95 $882.00 million $2.40 24.55

Analyst Ratings

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atour Lifestyle and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 1 0 3.00 Las Vegas Sands 0 1 11 0 2.92

Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $63.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.91%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.8% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Atour Lifestyle on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao. The Singapore segment includes the Marina Bay Sands. The United States segment consists of Las Vegas Operating Properties and Sands Bethlehem. Its properties feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. The company was founded by Sheldon G. Adelson in August 2004 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.