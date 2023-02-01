Critical Analysis: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artivion and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.77 -$14.83 million ($1.04) -12.63 iCAD $33.64 million 1.72 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -3.95

iCAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iCAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Artivion and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Artivion currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.65%. iCAD has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.17%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Artivion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -13.21% -0.81% -0.30% iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01%

Summary

Artivion beats iCAD on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

