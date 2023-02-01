CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 170.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 228.3%.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $855.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.40. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 97.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrossAmerica Partners

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $129,903.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,645.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 172,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.