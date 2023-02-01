Crypto Snack Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and approximately $281,464.03 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00400489 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,460.74 or 0.28106764 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00590827 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

