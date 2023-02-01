Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $284,545.59 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.14 or 0.00398927 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000119 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,467.77 or 0.28001724 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.00584472 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Snack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.