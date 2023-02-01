CSFB Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at CSFB from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boralex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.71.

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,404. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$31.26 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.13.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

