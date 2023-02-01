CSG Systems International’s (CSGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSGS. UBS Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.85.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $255.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. Research analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

