Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.64.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

