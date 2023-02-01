Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 52,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%.

