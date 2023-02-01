Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,533,000 after buying an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

