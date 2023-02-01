Curi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,734 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 418,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $116.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

