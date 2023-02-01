Curi Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,877 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,429,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,362,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 9,054,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,324,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.