Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,352,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,527,754. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.64.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.