Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $74.30. 3,941,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,807,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

