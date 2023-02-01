Curi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after purchasing an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 23.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $9.27 on Wednesday, reaching $243.13. 1,619,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.27. The firm has a market cap of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.07.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

