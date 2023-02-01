Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $1,437,218.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.38.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $242.38. The company had a trading volume of 52,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,083. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $349.84.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

