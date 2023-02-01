CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 7.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 27,007 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in CVS Health by 92.1% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,122,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

