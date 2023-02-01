DA Davidson Increases Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $95.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,303,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $40,887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,052,000 after buying an additional 449,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.