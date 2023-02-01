DataHighway Price Reaches $2.33 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $74.65 million and $354,444.62 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00009739 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,874 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.35133817 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $348,915.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.