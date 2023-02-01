Davis R M Inc. Acquires 11,338 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 3.8% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 0.9% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $661.41. 313,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,291. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $606.37 and its 200 day moving average is $536.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.