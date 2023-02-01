Davis R M Inc. Buys 551 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $45,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,539.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,480.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,334.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,583.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

