Davis R M Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $27,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 34.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth $2,372,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.