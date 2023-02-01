Davis R M Inc. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Davis R M Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $147,019,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $112,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 177.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,182,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 1,395,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,472. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

