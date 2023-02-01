Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

NOC stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.40. The company had a trading volume of 185,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.25 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

