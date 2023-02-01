DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0394 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $902,083.76 and $79.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00236464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00098492 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00057247 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004233 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000434 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,891,229 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

