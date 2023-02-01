Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DAL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.44.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,749,150. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

