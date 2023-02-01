Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.66

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 80659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.24) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa

About Deutsche Lufthansa

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

See Also

