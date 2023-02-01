Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.66

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 80659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.24) to €9.00 ($9.78) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.
Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of Deutsche Lufthansa
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
- Bed Bath & Beyond Is Circling the Drain
- Allegro Microsystems Is A Well-Positioned Semiconductor Stock
- Scotts Miracle-Gro Hits Bottom, Reversal In Play
- Altria is a Great Recession Stock, Long-Term Outlook Uncertain
- Novavax Shares Jumped in January While Others Slipped
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.