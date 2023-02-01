Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($27.17) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($31.52) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

FRA:DTE traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.45 ($22.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,774,607 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.00. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.71).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

