Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $146.12 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after acquiring an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

