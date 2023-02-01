Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.22

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.22 and traded as high as $86.87. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $85.11, with a volume of 955,302 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $74.39.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

