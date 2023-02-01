Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 149.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,406,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dover by 23.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $171.41.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.27.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

