DWF Group plc (LON:DWF) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DWF Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LON:DWF opened at GBX 80.52 ($0.99) on Wednesday. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 67.05 ($0.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.12 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 80.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.97 million and a PE ratio of 1,153.53.

Get DWF Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DWF shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.