DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.615-3.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.61 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.50 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. 3,059,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,987. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 27,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Stories

